All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8716 E 110th Terr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8716 E 110th Terr
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

8716 E 110th Terr

8716 East 110th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8716 East 110th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! Newly updated and ready for you! - Beautiful completely updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Features updated kitchen with appliances, updated flooring throughout, spacious living room and bedrooms, washer/dryer hookups and off-street parking.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE5683460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8716 E 110th Terr have any available units?
8716 E 110th Terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8716 E 110th Terr have?
Some of 8716 E 110th Terr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8716 E 110th Terr currently offering any rent specials?
8716 E 110th Terr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8716 E 110th Terr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8716 E 110th Terr is pet friendly.
Does 8716 E 110th Terr offer parking?
Yes, 8716 E 110th Terr offers parking.
Does 8716 E 110th Terr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8716 E 110th Terr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8716 E 110th Terr have a pool?
No, 8716 E 110th Terr does not have a pool.
Does 8716 E 110th Terr have accessible units?
No, 8716 E 110th Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 8716 E 110th Terr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8716 E 110th Terr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookside51
5100 Oak St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive
Kansas City, MO 64154
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64110
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy
Kansas City, MO 64155
3408 Gillham
3408 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd
Kansas City, MO 64158

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary