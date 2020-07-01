8715 Sycamore Avenue - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful, brick townhome with easy access to renovated south Cerner campus!

Located close to major roads and highways but tucked in a cul-de-sac community.

Community comes with a pool and lawn care!

This floor plan features a living room to open dining space and kitchen on the main floor and a large balcony off of the dining space when you want to entertain!

Refrigerator, range and dishwasher provided!

Upstairs enjoy the two bedrooms, both with great closet space and one full bath!

One car garage with extended basement space and shelving for storage! Full-size washer dryer provided!

Please no pets or vouchers, serious inquiries only!

