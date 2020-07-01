All apartments in Kansas City
8715 Sycamore Avenue - 1

8715 Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8715 Sycamore Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful, brick townhome with easy access to renovated south Cerner campus!
Located close to major roads and highways but tucked in a cul-de-sac community.
Community comes with a pool and lawn care!
This floor plan features a living room to open dining space and kitchen on the main floor and a large balcony off of the dining space when you want to entertain!
Refrigerator, range and dishwasher provided!
Upstairs enjoy the two bedrooms, both with great closet space and one full bath!
One car garage with extended basement space and shelving for storage! Full-size washer dryer provided!
Please no pets or vouchers, serious inquiries only!
Beautiful, brick townhome with easy access to renovated south Cerner campus! Located close to major roads and highways but tucked in a cul-de-sac community.
Community comes with a pool and lawn care!
This floor plan features a living room that flows to an open dining space and kitchen on the main floor. PLUS, a large balcony off of the dining space when you want to entertain! Refrigerator, range and dishwasher provided!
Upstairs enjoy the two bedrooms, both with great closet space and one full bath!
One car garage with extended basement space and shelving for storage! Full-size washer dryer provided!
Please no pets or vouchers, serious inquiries only!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8715 Sycamore Avenue - 1 have any available units?
8715 Sycamore Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8715 Sycamore Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 8715 Sycamore Avenue - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8715 Sycamore Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
8715 Sycamore Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8715 Sycamore Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 8715 Sycamore Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 8715 Sycamore Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 8715 Sycamore Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 8715 Sycamore Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8715 Sycamore Avenue - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8715 Sycamore Avenue - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 8715 Sycamore Avenue - 1 has a pool.
Does 8715 Sycamore Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 8715 Sycamore Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 8715 Sycamore Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8715 Sycamore Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.

