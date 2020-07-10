All apartments in Kansas City
8713 E 108th Street
Last updated April 5 2019 at 10:40 PM

8713 E 108th Street

8713 East 108th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8713 East 108th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. ***

OUR RENTAL PROCESS:
*We must have a completed application, for everyone over the age of 18, which includes a copy of each person’s photo id, income verification, and rental verification received from landlord and all application fees paid before we can begin processing the application.
*We verify rental history. (If you owe money to a previous landlord or utility company, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We verify your income is at least 3x the amount of the rent. We do a criminal background check (Drugs or Violent Crimes in the last 10 Years automatic denial) We also pull a credit report. (If you are under a current bankruptcy, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We do look at the application as a whole. We will consider a cosigner or additional deposit for applications that may be borderline.
*If your application is approved, we require you to pay the base security deposit (in full) within 24 hours to remove the home from the market.
*You must move in within two weeks. You are required to pay a FULL month’s rent, any additional security deposit (if requested), and any pet fees the day of key pick up.
*PET FEES: All pet fees are NONREFUNDABLE. There is a minimum charge plus a monthly pet rent, limit of 3. *NO PIT BULLS!
*We are a paperless office and require you to use our online pay portal for rental payments after the initial certified funds are processed.

Refrigerators available for additional $25/mo.

Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

Please submit any additional documentation to leasing@sbdhousing.com

Please allow 3-5 business days for processing, thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8713 E 108th Street have any available units?
8713 E 108th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8713 E 108th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8713 E 108th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8713 E 108th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8713 E 108th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8713 E 108th Street offer parking?
No, 8713 E 108th Street does not offer parking.
Does 8713 E 108th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8713 E 108th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8713 E 108th Street have a pool?
No, 8713 E 108th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8713 E 108th Street have accessible units?
No, 8713 E 108th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8713 E 108th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8713 E 108th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8713 E 108th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8713 E 108th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

