8704 NW 82nd Terr. D

Amenities
Close to Parkhill High School and Zona Rosa Shopping - This Kansas City, Missouri North Unit offers 1 Bedroom 1 Bath. Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove Dishwasher and Washer and Dryer. Home has a Fireplace in large living room off Kitchen. Off-street parking. Central Air and Gas Furnace. Parkville High School 2 blocks away from Home. Lawn and Snow Removal taken care of by Landlord. Cats are Ok no Dogs. Pet deposit and pet rent per month.Sorry no vouchers
Call Rick for Showing 913-221-6517
Rent $625.00 per Month.
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4551357)