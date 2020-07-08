All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

8704 NW 82nd Terr. D

8704 Northwest 82nd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8704 Northwest 82nd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64152
Park Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Close to Parkhill High School and Zona Rosa Shopping - This Kansas City, Missouri North Unit offers 1 Bedroom 1 Bath. Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove Dishwasher and Washer and Dryer. Home has a Fireplace in large living room off Kitchen. Off-street parking. Central Air and Gas Furnace. Parkville High School 2 blocks away from Home. Lawn and Snow Removal taken care of by Landlord. Cats are Ok no Dogs. Pet deposit and pet rent per month.Sorry no vouchers

Call Rick for Showing 913-221-6517
Rent $625.00 per Month.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4551357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8704 NW 82nd Terr. D have any available units?
8704 NW 82nd Terr. D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8704 NW 82nd Terr. D have?
Some of 8704 NW 82nd Terr. D's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8704 NW 82nd Terr. D currently offering any rent specials?
8704 NW 82nd Terr. D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8704 NW 82nd Terr. D pet-friendly?
Yes, 8704 NW 82nd Terr. D is pet friendly.
Does 8704 NW 82nd Terr. D offer parking?
Yes, 8704 NW 82nd Terr. D offers parking.
Does 8704 NW 82nd Terr. D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8704 NW 82nd Terr. D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8704 NW 82nd Terr. D have a pool?
No, 8704 NW 82nd Terr. D does not have a pool.
Does 8704 NW 82nd Terr. D have accessible units?
No, 8704 NW 82nd Terr. D does not have accessible units.
Does 8704 NW 82nd Terr. D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8704 NW 82nd Terr. D has units with dishwashers.

