8704 NW 82nd Terr. D

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Close to Parkhill High School and Zona Rosa Shopping - This Kansas City, Missouri North Unit offers 1 Bedroom 1 Bath. Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove Dishwasher and Washer and Dryer. Home has a Fireplace in large living room off Kitchen. Off-street parking. Central Air and Gas Furnace. Parkville High School 2 blocks away from Home. Lawn and Snow Removal taken care of by Landlord. Cats are Ok no Dogs. Pet deposit and pet rent per month.Sorry no vouchers



Call Rick for Showing 913-221-6517

Rent $625.00 per Month.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4551357)