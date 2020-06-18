All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8704 E Roberts St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8704 E Roberts St
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

8704 E Roberts St

8704 East Roberts Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8704 East Roberts Street, Kansas City, MO 64125
North Blue Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8704 E Roberts St Independence, MO 64053
Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.

3BR / 1Ba available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking

Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath house for rent in Independence. Available immediately for $675.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.

Major qualifications necessary are.

-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 10 years
-strong rental history
-Favorable credit

Please call for more info.

https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/688632

App fees differ online.

(RLNE4825374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8704 E Roberts St have any available units?
8704 E Roberts St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8704 E Roberts St have?
Some of 8704 E Roberts St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8704 E Roberts St currently offering any rent specials?
8704 E Roberts St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8704 E Roberts St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8704 E Roberts St is pet friendly.
Does 8704 E Roberts St offer parking?
Yes, 8704 E Roberts St offers parking.
Does 8704 E Roberts St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8704 E Roberts St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8704 E Roberts St have a pool?
No, 8704 E Roberts St does not have a pool.
Does 8704 E Roberts St have accessible units?
No, 8704 E Roberts St does not have accessible units.
Does 8704 E Roberts St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8704 E Roberts St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Interstate
12 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway
Kansas City, MO 64105
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64114
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64114
Raleigh Arms
3346 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Richelieu
405 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary