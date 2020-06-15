All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8652 Northeast 110th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8652 Northeast 110th Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:46 PM

8652 Northeast 110th Street

8652 Northeast 110th Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1615251
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8652 Northeast 110th Street, Kansas City, MO 64157

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,765

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1551 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8652 Northeast 110th Street have any available units?
8652 Northeast 110th Street has a unit available for $1,765 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8652 Northeast 110th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8652 Northeast 110th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8652 Northeast 110th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8652 Northeast 110th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8652 Northeast 110th Street offer parking?
Yes, 8652 Northeast 110th Street does offer parking.
Does 8652 Northeast 110th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8652 Northeast 110th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8652 Northeast 110th Street have a pool?
Yes, 8652 Northeast 110th Street has a pool.
Does 8652 Northeast 110th Street have accessible units?
No, 8652 Northeast 110th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8652 Northeast 110th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8652 Northeast 110th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8652 Northeast 110th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8652 Northeast 110th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8652 Northeast 110th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Bicycle Club
7909 N Granby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Knollwood
4700 N Highland Ave
Kansas City, MO 64118
Watkins Place - 1215 Brush Creek
1215 Brush Creek
Kansas City, MO 64110
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Piper Lofts
117 W 20th St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Park South
10841 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64108
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64112

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity