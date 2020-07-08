All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8645 East 96th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8645 East 96th Terrace
Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:08 PM

8645 East 96th Terrace

8645 East 96th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8645 East 96th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Robandee South

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
3 bdrm, 2 bath Split level, that offers lots of light in the front room. You'll enjoy all the space this home has to offer. If you like the outdoors, you'll appreciate the great balcony/deck with gazebo and plenty of yard space. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8645 East 96th Terrace have any available units?
8645 East 96th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8645 East 96th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8645 East 96th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8645 East 96th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8645 East 96th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8645 East 96th Terrace offer parking?
No, 8645 East 96th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 8645 East 96th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8645 East 96th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8645 East 96th Terrace have a pool?
No, 8645 East 96th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8645 East 96th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8645 East 96th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8645 East 96th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8645 East 96th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8645 East 96th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 8645 East 96th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Six40
640 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St
Kansas City, MO 64154
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd
Kansas City, MO 64139
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway
Kansas City, MO 64105
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Wonder Shops and Flats
1108 East 30th Street
Kansas City, MO 64109
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary