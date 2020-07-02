All apartments in Kansas City
8631 E. 52nd St
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

8631 E. 52nd St

8631 East 52nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

8631 East 52nd Street, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Gorgeous 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Home - Add this beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath house to your list of must-see properties

This home features beautiful hardwood flooring, a beautifully renovated kitchen offering new countertops, cupboards, and a matching set of appliances. The baths have also been newly renovated. The house also features a spacious fenced-in yard.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 435 Hwy. It is surrounded by plenty of parks, shopping, and restaurants.

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5347508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8631 E. 52nd St have any available units?
8631 E. 52nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8631 E. 52nd St currently offering any rent specials?
8631 E. 52nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8631 E. 52nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8631 E. 52nd St is pet friendly.
Does 8631 E. 52nd St offer parking?
No, 8631 E. 52nd St does not offer parking.
Does 8631 E. 52nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8631 E. 52nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8631 E. 52nd St have a pool?
No, 8631 E. 52nd St does not have a pool.
Does 8631 E. 52nd St have accessible units?
No, 8631 E. 52nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 8631 E. 52nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8631 E. 52nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8631 E. 52nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8631 E. 52nd St does not have units with air conditioning.

