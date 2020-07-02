8631 E. 52nd St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Home - Add this beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath house to your list of must-see properties



This home features beautiful hardwood flooring, a beautifully renovated kitchen offering new countertops, cupboards, and a matching set of appliances. The baths have also been newly renovated. The house also features a spacious fenced-in yard.



This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 435 Hwy. It is surrounded by plenty of parks, shopping, and restaurants.



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



