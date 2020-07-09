Amenities
8624 Minnehaha Ln, Kansas City, MO 64114
Copy this link to your browser to schedule your self guided tour: https://secure.rently.com/properties/767324?source=marketing
To apply, visit: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mrepropertymanagementllc1/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1705705473
Charming renovated 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in the Indian Village neighborhood of Kansas City. Features 2-car tandem garage with 2 driveways. All kitchen appliances included. (Stove,Fridge, dishwasher, microwave) Kansas City Schools (not verified).
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
-Minimum 12-month lease required.
-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.
-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.
-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.
-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.
-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.
-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.
Contact Information
MRE Property Management
Phone: 816-388-9588 (Voice Only) 9am to 5pm M-F
**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**