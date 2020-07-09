Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

8624 Minnehaha Ln, Kansas City, MO 64114



Copy this link to your browser to schedule your self guided tour: https://secure.rently.com/properties/767324?source=marketing



To apply, visit: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mrepropertymanagementllc1/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1705705473



Charming renovated 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in the Indian Village neighborhood of Kansas City. Features 2-car tandem garage with 2 driveways. All kitchen appliances included. (Stove,Fridge, dishwasher, microwave) Kansas City Schools (not verified).



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

-Minimum 12-month lease required.

-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.

-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.

-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.

-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.

-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.

-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.



Contact Information

MRE Property Management

Phone: 816-388-9588 (Voice Only) 9am to 5pm M-F



**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**