Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8624 Minnehaha Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8624 Minnehaha Ln

8624 Minnehaha Ln · No Longer Available
Location

8624 Minnehaha Ln, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
8624 Minnehaha Ln, Kansas City, MO 64114

Copy this link to your browser to schedule your self guided tour: https://secure.rently.com/properties/767324?source=marketing

To apply, visit: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mrepropertymanagementllc1/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1705705473

Charming renovated 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in the Indian Village neighborhood of Kansas City. Features 2-car tandem garage with 2 driveways. All kitchen appliances included. (Stove,Fridge, dishwasher, microwave) Kansas City Schools (not verified).

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
-Minimum 12-month lease required.
-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.
-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.
-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.
-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.
-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.
-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.

Contact Information
MRE Property Management
Phone: 816-388-9588 (Voice Only) 9am to 5pm M-F

**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8624 Minnehaha Ln have any available units?
8624 Minnehaha Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8624 Minnehaha Ln have?
Some of 8624 Minnehaha Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8624 Minnehaha Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8624 Minnehaha Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8624 Minnehaha Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8624 Minnehaha Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8624 Minnehaha Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8624 Minnehaha Ln offers parking.
Does 8624 Minnehaha Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8624 Minnehaha Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8624 Minnehaha Ln have a pool?
No, 8624 Minnehaha Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8624 Minnehaha Ln have accessible units?
No, 8624 Minnehaha Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8624 Minnehaha Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8624 Minnehaha Ln has units with dishwashers.

