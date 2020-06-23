All apartments in Kansas City
8623 N. Belton Ave
8623 N. Belton Ave

8623 North Belton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8623 North Belton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64154
Coves North

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a51323c055 ----
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 full bath home. Features fully equipped kitchen, spacious rooms, great room with fireplace, nice back deck, unfinished basment and 2 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month.Call today for a tour!

2 Car Garage
3 Bath
4 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Refigerator
Stove
Unfinished Basement
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8623 N. Belton Ave have any available units?
8623 N. Belton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8623 N. Belton Ave have?
Some of 8623 N. Belton Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8623 N. Belton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8623 N. Belton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8623 N. Belton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8623 N. Belton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8623 N. Belton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8623 N. Belton Ave does offer parking.
Does 8623 N. Belton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8623 N. Belton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8623 N. Belton Ave have a pool?
No, 8623 N. Belton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8623 N. Belton Ave have accessible units?
No, 8623 N. Belton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8623 N. Belton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8623 N. Belton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
