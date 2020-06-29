All apartments in Kansas City
8623 East 96th Place
8623 East 96th Place

8623 East 96th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8623 East 96th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Robandee South

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3bd split-level home was just renovated by Conrex. Features include new flooring, separate den with fireplace, as well as stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. This home also features a finished basement and a fenced in backyard. Set up a self-showing and apply today!
Got questions? Interested in other Conrex homes in the KC area? Give us a call 816-788-6957 or visit our website www.rentconrex.com

Pets not permitted:
Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid

Refundable pet deposit of $250 for the first pet and $100 for each additional pet. 3 pet maximum. Also $25 a month in pet rent per month and an additional $10 for each additional pet. Pet rent is nonrefundable.

Renters insurance will be required.

EVERYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST APPLY!

Please visit https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/ to see our Rental Criteria

Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8.

**NOTE: Beware of online scams! Conrex does not do appointment showings with an agent. All of our homes are shown via the Rently personal showing option. If someone is offering to show you this home, that is a scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, so if you have seen this or any other Conrex home on Craigslist, that is a scam. Also, if you are ever asked to contact any phone number other than 816-788-6957 or 816-873-1399 in regards to a Conrex home, that is a scam.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8623 East 96th Place have any available units?
8623 East 96th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8623 East 96th Place have?
Some of 8623 East 96th Place's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8623 East 96th Place currently offering any rent specials?
8623 East 96th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8623 East 96th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8623 East 96th Place is pet friendly.
Does 8623 East 96th Place offer parking?
No, 8623 East 96th Place does not offer parking.
Does 8623 East 96th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8623 East 96th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8623 East 96th Place have a pool?
No, 8623 East 96th Place does not have a pool.
Does 8623 East 96th Place have accessible units?
No, 8623 East 96th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8623 East 96th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8623 East 96th Place has units with dishwashers.

