Kansas City, MO
8623 E. 77th St
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

8623 E. 77th St

8623 East 77th Street · No Longer Available
Kansas City
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

8623 East 77th Street, Kansas City, MO 64138
Park Farms

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b962ac50d2 ---- Nicely updated 3 bedroom home. Features fully equipped kitchen, spacious rooms, nice back deck and 1 car garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community&rsquo;s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW&trade;) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 1 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Pets Upon Approval Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8623 E. 77th St have any available units?
8623 E. 77th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8623 E. 77th St have?
Some of 8623 E. 77th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8623 E. 77th St currently offering any rent specials?
8623 E. 77th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8623 E. 77th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8623 E. 77th St is pet friendly.
Does 8623 E. 77th St offer parking?
Yes, 8623 E. 77th St offers parking.
Does 8623 E. 77th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8623 E. 77th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8623 E. 77th St have a pool?
No, 8623 E. 77th St does not have a pool.
Does 8623 E. 77th St have accessible units?
No, 8623 E. 77th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8623 E. 77th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8623 E. 77th St does not have units with dishwashers.

