Last updated April 9 2019 at 9:53 AM

8621 Northeast 110th Terrace

8621 Northeast 110th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8621 Northeast 110th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Kansas City, Mo. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1,666 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, 2 car garage, fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8621 Northeast 110th Terrace have any available units?
8621 Northeast 110th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8621 Northeast 110th Terrace have?
Some of 8621 Northeast 110th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8621 Northeast 110th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8621 Northeast 110th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8621 Northeast 110th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8621 Northeast 110th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8621 Northeast 110th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 8621 Northeast 110th Terrace offers parking.
Does 8621 Northeast 110th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8621 Northeast 110th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8621 Northeast 110th Terrace have a pool?
No, 8621 Northeast 110th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8621 Northeast 110th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8621 Northeast 110th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8621 Northeast 110th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8621 Northeast 110th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
