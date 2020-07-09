All apartments in Kansas City
8615 East 106th Street

Location

8615 East 106th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Hickman Mills South

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You'll have to see this 3 bdrm home for yourself to appreciate the details. This side to side split is perfect for entertaining and hosting friends and family. The eat in kitchen, which includes appliances, has plenty of counter top space to utilize and cabinets for storage. For your convenience, the 1 car garage has side entry accessibility. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8615 East 106th Street have any available units?
8615 East 106th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8615 East 106th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8615 East 106th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8615 East 106th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8615 East 106th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8615 East 106th Street offer parking?
Yes, 8615 East 106th Street offers parking.
Does 8615 East 106th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8615 East 106th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8615 East 106th Street have a pool?
No, 8615 East 106th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8615 East 106th Street have accessible units?
No, 8615 East 106th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8615 East 106th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8615 East 106th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8615 East 106th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8615 East 106th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

