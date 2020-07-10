All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8612 East 114th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8612 East 114th Street
Last updated January 30 2020 at 9:44 PM

8612 East 114th Street

8612 East 114th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8612 East 114th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Come see this partially updated property with plenty of space to roam. Loads of room with very unique features. This three bedroom, two bath property with a large yard will not last long! Come and see what's been done inside! *If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property WILL CONSIDER section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet fee is required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00, OWNER DECIDES ON PETS.
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.
FIRST MONTH RENT AND DEPOSIT MUST BE IN SEPARATE MONEY ORDERS OR CASHIERS CHECK.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8612 East 114th Street have any available units?
8612 East 114th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8612 East 114th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8612 East 114th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8612 East 114th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8612 East 114th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8612 East 114th Street offer parking?
Yes, 8612 East 114th Street offers parking.
Does 8612 East 114th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8612 East 114th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8612 East 114th Street have a pool?
No, 8612 East 114th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8612 East 114th Street have accessible units?
No, 8612 East 114th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8612 East 114th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8612 East 114th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8612 East 114th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8612 East 114th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64110
Ashton Court Apartments
8700 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Ambassador
3560 Broadway St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Alexander
3421 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64112
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln
Kansas City, MO 64129
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary