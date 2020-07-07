All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8611 East 92nd Terrace

8611 East 92nd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8611 East 92nd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 5TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!

Three bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, dishwasher, shed in fenced back yard with covered patio. Finished basement with concrete floors. Carpet in living room and bedrooms. No garage.

Got questions? Interested in other Conrex homes in the KC area? Give us a call 816-491-2780, email rentkansascity@con-rex.com, or visit our website www.rentconrex.com

Pets not permitted:
Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid

Refundable pet deposit of $250 for the first pet and $100 for each additional pet. 3 pet maximum. Also $25 a month in pet rent per month and an additional $10 for each additional pet. Pet rent is nonrefundable.

Renters insurance will be required.

EVERYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST APPLY!

Please visit https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/ to see our Rental Criteria

Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8.

**NOTE: Beware of online scams! Conrex does not do appointment showings with an agent. All of our homes are shown via the Rently personal showing option. If someone is offering to show you this home, that is a scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, so if you have seen this or any other Conrex home on Craigslist, that is a scam. Also, if you are ever asked to contact any phone number other than 816-491-2780 in regards to a Conrex home, that is a scam.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8611 East 92nd Terrace have any available units?
8611 East 92nd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8611 East 92nd Terrace have?
Some of 8611 East 92nd Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8611 East 92nd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8611 East 92nd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8611 East 92nd Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8611 East 92nd Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8611 East 92nd Terrace offer parking?
No, 8611 East 92nd Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 8611 East 92nd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8611 East 92nd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8611 East 92nd Terrace have a pool?
No, 8611 East 92nd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8611 East 92nd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8611 East 92nd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8611 East 92nd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8611 East 92nd Terrace has units with dishwashers.
