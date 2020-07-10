All apartments in Kansas City
8608 East 109 Street
8608 East 109 Street

8608 East 109th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8608 East 109th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Fantastic floor plan, 4 beds with 3 baths, great for a large family at a fantastic value. Get it while it lasts, first come first serve!
*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet fee is required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.
FIRST MONTH RENT AND DEPOSIT MUST BE IN SEPARATE MONEY ORDERS OR CASHIERS CHECK.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8608 East 109 Street have any available units?
8608 East 109 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8608 East 109 Street currently offering any rent specials?
8608 East 109 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8608 East 109 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8608 East 109 Street is pet friendly.
Does 8608 East 109 Street offer parking?
Yes, 8608 East 109 Street offers parking.
Does 8608 East 109 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8608 East 109 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8608 East 109 Street have a pool?
No, 8608 East 109 Street does not have a pool.
Does 8608 East 109 Street have accessible units?
No, 8608 East 109 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8608 East 109 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8608 East 109 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8608 East 109 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8608 East 109 Street does not have units with air conditioning.

