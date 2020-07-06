All apartments in Kansas City
8607 Robandee Lane

Location

8607 Robandee Lane, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice home in a pretty neighborhood.You will not see to many homes like this! Such a unique floor plan and very accommodating. Spacious backyard and spacious kitchen. Whats not to like? Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8607 Robandee Lane have any available units?
8607 Robandee Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8607 Robandee Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8607 Robandee Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8607 Robandee Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8607 Robandee Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8607 Robandee Lane offer parking?
No, 8607 Robandee Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8607 Robandee Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8607 Robandee Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8607 Robandee Lane have a pool?
No, 8607 Robandee Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8607 Robandee Lane have accessible units?
No, 8607 Robandee Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8607 Robandee Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8607 Robandee Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8607 Robandee Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8607 Robandee Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

