All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8606 East 93rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8606 East 93rd Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:50 PM

8606 East 93rd Street

8606 East 93rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8606 East 93rd Street, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This super cute 3 bdrm ranch is move in ready! Enjoy the open floor plan with lots of windows in the living room offering plenty of natural light. The kitchen has plenty of countertop and counter space and is perfect for entertaining. You''ll have to see this home for yourself! Beautifully finished and an awesome floor plan. Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8606 East 93rd Street have any available units?
8606 East 93rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8606 East 93rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
8606 East 93rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8606 East 93rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8606 East 93rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 8606 East 93rd Street offer parking?
No, 8606 East 93rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 8606 East 93rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8606 East 93rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8606 East 93rd Street have a pool?
No, 8606 East 93rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 8606 East 93rd Street have accessible units?
No, 8606 East 93rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8606 East 93rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8606 East 93rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8606 East 93rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8606 East 93rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Six40
640 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Watkins Place - 1215 Brush Creek
1215 Brush Creek
Kansas City, MO 64110
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway
Kansas City, MO 64105
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64114
Riverstone Apartments
8940 N Shannon Ave
Kansas City, MO 64153
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
3926 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte
3421 Wyandotte St
Kansas City, MO 64111
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKansas City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopCoves NorthHanover Place
WaldoNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
West PlazaBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary