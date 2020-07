Amenities

garbage disposal pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

8602 Longview Rd is a 3 bedroom 2 Bath Home that rent for $850.00 a month with a $850.00 security deposit. This ranch style home has a partially finished off basement with central air, single car garage and a large fenced in backyard. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and renter's insurance is required. This property does not accept housing vouchers. Lawn care tenants responsibility. For more information contact nick@premiereproperty.com or by calling 913.283.7125.