8602 E 91st Ter
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM
8602 E 91st Ter
8602 East 91st Terrace
No Longer Available
Location
8602 East 91st Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 1.5 bathroom in South Kansas City - This property does not accept KCMO HUD vouchers
(RLNE2057353)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8602 E 91st Ter have any available units?
8602 E 91st Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8602 E 91st Ter have?
Some of 8602 E 91st Ter's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8602 E 91st Ter currently offering any rent specials?
8602 E 91st Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8602 E 91st Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 8602 E 91st Ter is pet friendly.
Does 8602 E 91st Ter offer parking?
Yes, 8602 E 91st Ter offers parking.
Does 8602 E 91st Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8602 E 91st Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8602 E 91st Ter have a pool?
No, 8602 E 91st Ter does not have a pool.
Does 8602 E 91st Ter have accessible units?
No, 8602 E 91st Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 8602 E 91st Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8602 E 91st Ter has units with dishwashers.
