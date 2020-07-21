Rent Calculator
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8601 East 91 Street
8601 East 91st Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
8601 East 91st Street, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee
Amenities
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious home. Hardwoods, fresh paint. Spacious rooms. Fenced in yard. Email me today for a showing!
No housing vouchers accepted.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/kansas-city-mo?lid=12373575
(RLNE5038581)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8601 East 91 Street have any available units?
8601 East 91 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8601 East 91 Street have?
Some of 8601 East 91 Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8601 East 91 Street currently offering any rent specials?
8601 East 91 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8601 East 91 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8601 East 91 Street is pet friendly.
Does 8601 East 91 Street offer parking?
Yes, 8601 East 91 Street offers parking.
Does 8601 East 91 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8601 East 91 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8601 East 91 Street have a pool?
No, 8601 East 91 Street does not have a pool.
Does 8601 East 91 Street have accessible units?
No, 8601 East 91 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8601 East 91 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8601 East 91 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
