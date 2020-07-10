All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8600 E. 73rd Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8600 E. 73rd Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8600 E. 73rd Terrace

8600 East 73rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8600 East 73rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64133
Park Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Updated Kansas City 3 Bedroom 2 bath home located on a quite street close to the park with a fantastic deck and private back yard. Schedule a self showing today!

*** Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. ***

http://www.sbdhousing.com/tenant_resources.php

OUR RENTAL PROCESS:
*We must have a completed application, for everyone over the age of 18, which includes a copy of each person’s photo id, income verification, and rental verification received from landlord, pictures of pets, and all application fee's paid before we can begin processing the application.

*We verify rental history. (If you owe money to a previous landlord or utility company, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We verify your income is at least 3x the amount of the rent. We do a criminal background check (Drugs or Violent Crimes in the last 10 Years automatic denial) We also pull a credit report. (If you are under a current bankruptcy, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We do look at the application as a whole. We will consider a cosigner or additional deposit for applications that may be borderline.

*If your application is approved, we require you to pay the base security deposit (in full) within 24 hours to remove the home from the market.

*You must move in within two weeks. You are required to pay a FULL month’s rent, any additional security deposit (if requested), and any pet fees the day of key pick up.

*PET FEES: All pet fees are NONREFUNDABLE. There is a minimum charge of $300 for first pet, plus a monthly pet rent, limit of 3. *NO PIT BULLS!

*We are a paperless office and require you to use our online pay portal for rental payments after the initial certified funds are processed.

Refrigerators available for additional $25/mo.

Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

Please submit any additional documentation to leasing@sbdhousing.com

Please allow 3 business days for processing, thank you!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/8600-e-73rd-terrace ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8600 E. 73rd Terrace have any available units?
8600 E. 73rd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8600 E. 73rd Terrace have?
Some of 8600 E. 73rd Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8600 E. 73rd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8600 E. 73rd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8600 E. 73rd Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8600 E. 73rd Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8600 E. 73rd Terrace offer parking?
No, 8600 E. 73rd Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 8600 E. 73rd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8600 E. 73rd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8600 E. 73rd Terrace have a pool?
No, 8600 E. 73rd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8600 E. 73rd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8600 E. 73rd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8600 E. 73rd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8600 E. 73rd Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windemere
601 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Cambria
333 W 46th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64112
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive
Kansas City, MO 64154
The Woods at Windrose Creek
480 NE Windrose Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Hemingway Heights - 3635-3645 Warwick
3635-3645 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd
Kansas City, MO 64116

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary