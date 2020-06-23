8522 Euclid Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You really must come and see their beautifully updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath ranch style home. Located just off E. 85th St, north of Legacy East Park, you are close to Hwy 71 and I-435, perfect for any city commuter.



Featuring stunning original hardwood flooring throughout the home, great open concept main living/dining/kitchen space, and large windows allowing great natural light! There is also a beautiful (non-functional) fireplace in the living room. The kitchen has received a complete upgrade with new countertops, cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances.



The bathroom has also been completely remodeled with new tile, vanity, and fixtures. This home really does feel brand new!



Make sure to check out the backyard, there are no neighbors behind you!



Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*



Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

