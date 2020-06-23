All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
8522 Euclid Avenue
8522 Euclid Avenue

8522 Euclid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8522 Euclid Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Legacy East

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You really must come and see their beautifully updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath ranch style home. Located just off E. 85th St, north of Legacy East Park, you are close to Hwy 71 and I-435, perfect for any city commuter.

Featuring stunning original hardwood flooring throughout the home, great open concept main living/dining/kitchen space, and large windows allowing great natural light! There is also a beautiful (non-functional) fireplace in the living room. The kitchen has received a complete upgrade with new countertops, cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances.

The bathroom has also been completely remodeled with new tile, vanity, and fixtures. This home really does feel brand new!

Make sure to check out the backyard, there are no neighbors behind you!

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8522 Euclid Avenue have any available units?
8522 Euclid Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8522 Euclid Avenue have?
Some of 8522 Euclid Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8522 Euclid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8522 Euclid Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8522 Euclid Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8522 Euclid Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8522 Euclid Avenue offer parking?
No, 8522 Euclid Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8522 Euclid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8522 Euclid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8522 Euclid Avenue have a pool?
No, 8522 Euclid Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8522 Euclid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8522 Euclid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8522 Euclid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8522 Euclid Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
