All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8508 East 92 Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8508 East 92 Place
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

8508 East 92 Place

8508 East 92nd Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8508 East 92nd Place, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8508 East 92 Place have any available units?
8508 East 92 Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8508 East 92 Place currently offering any rent specials?
8508 East 92 Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8508 East 92 Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8508 East 92 Place is pet friendly.
Does 8508 East 92 Place offer parking?
Yes, 8508 East 92 Place does offer parking.
Does 8508 East 92 Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8508 East 92 Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8508 East 92 Place have a pool?
Yes, 8508 East 92 Place has a pool.
Does 8508 East 92 Place have accessible units?
No, 8508 East 92 Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8508 East 92 Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8508 East 92 Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8508 East 92 Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8508 East 92 Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Denton
5951 NW 63rd Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64151
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy
Kansas City, MO 64111
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Flashcube
720 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Sol Towers/MNE
24 East Linwood Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary