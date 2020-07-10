All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8505 E. 111th Terr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8505 E. 111th Terr
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

8505 E. 111th Terr

8505 East 111th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8505 East 111th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/663318e0f1 ---- Spacious and updated 4 bedroom 1 bath home. Features fully equipped eat in kitchen, spacious living room and bedrooms, washer/dryer hookups, off-street parking and large yard. Lots of space for the price! Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community&rsquo;s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW&trade;) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 4 Bedroom Central Air Miniblinds Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8505 E. 111th Terr have any available units?
8505 E. 111th Terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8505 E. 111th Terr have?
Some of 8505 E. 111th Terr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8505 E. 111th Terr currently offering any rent specials?
8505 E. 111th Terr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8505 E. 111th Terr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8505 E. 111th Terr is pet friendly.
Does 8505 E. 111th Terr offer parking?
Yes, 8505 E. 111th Terr offers parking.
Does 8505 E. 111th Terr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8505 E. 111th Terr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8505 E. 111th Terr have a pool?
No, 8505 E. 111th Terr does not have a pool.
Does 8505 E. 111th Terr have accessible units?
No, 8505 E. 111th Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 8505 E. 111th Terr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8505 E. 111th Terr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Quality Hill Apartments
1003 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64105
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd
Kansas City, MO 64117
Yankee Hill
3430 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Cleopatra
3425 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary