8505 E. 111th Terr

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/663318e0f1 ---- Spacious and updated 4 bedroom 1 bath home. Features fully equipped eat in kitchen, spacious living room and bedrooms, washer/dryer hookups, off-street parking and large yard. Lots of space for the price! Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community’s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW™) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 4 Bedroom Central Air Miniblinds Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups