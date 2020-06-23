All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8503 Hillcrest Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8503 Hillcrest Road
Last updated March 1 2020 at 3:18 AM

8503 Hillcrest Road

8503 Hillcrest Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8503 Hillcrest Road, Kansas City, MO 64138
Hillcrest

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come tour this 3 bed 1.5 bath house while it is still available!

This home features stunning hardwood flooring, new carpeting, and new tile in the kitchen. The kitchen also offers new countertops, a new tile backsplash, and a matching set of appliances. The home also gets plenty of natural sunlight and features newly refurbished bathrooms. The spacious backyard is another great feature of this home.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 435 hwy and surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. You don't want to miss out on this great home.

Move-in Costs:  
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/) 
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only) 
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8503 Hillcrest Road have any available units?
8503 Hillcrest Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8503 Hillcrest Road currently offering any rent specials?
8503 Hillcrest Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8503 Hillcrest Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8503 Hillcrest Road is pet friendly.
Does 8503 Hillcrest Road offer parking?
No, 8503 Hillcrest Road does not offer parking.
Does 8503 Hillcrest Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8503 Hillcrest Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8503 Hillcrest Road have a pool?
No, 8503 Hillcrest Road does not have a pool.
Does 8503 Hillcrest Road have accessible units?
No, 8503 Hillcrest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8503 Hillcrest Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8503 Hillcrest Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8503 Hillcrest Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8503 Hillcrest Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bicycle Club
7909 N Granby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Commerce Tower
911 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave
Kansas City, MO 64137
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary