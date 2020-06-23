8503 Hillcrest Road

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come tour this 3 bed 1.5 bath house while it is still available!



This home features stunning hardwood flooring, new carpeting, and new tile in the kitchen. The kitchen also offers new countertops, a new tile backsplash, and a matching set of appliances. The home also gets plenty of natural sunlight and features newly refurbished bathrooms. The spacious backyard is another great feature of this home.



This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 435 hwy and surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. You don't want to miss out on this great home.



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

