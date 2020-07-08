All apartments in Kansas City
Location

8503 Eastern Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64138
Oldham Farms

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Are you searching for the perfect house for you and your family?  Well then don't miss out on the opportunity to live in this beautifully updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath rental home located just off 87th St. and Blue Ridge Blvd.

This home features beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, along with upgraded laminate hardwood in the kitchen and bath.

The kitchen has received a full renovation with new cabinetry, countertops, backsplash, and stainless steel appliances!  The bathroom has also been upgraded with new tile, vanity, and fixtures as well!

Don't miss out on this great opportunity, schedule your Rently tour today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8503 Eastern Avenue have any available units?
8503 Eastern Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8503 Eastern Avenue have?
Some of 8503 Eastern Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8503 Eastern Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8503 Eastern Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8503 Eastern Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8503 Eastern Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8503 Eastern Avenue offer parking?
No, 8503 Eastern Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8503 Eastern Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8503 Eastern Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8503 Eastern Avenue have a pool?
No, 8503 Eastern Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8503 Eastern Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8503 Eastern Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8503 Eastern Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8503 Eastern Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

