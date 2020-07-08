8503 Eastern Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Are you searching for the perfect house for you and your family? Well then don't miss out on the opportunity to live in this beautifully updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath rental home located just off 87th St. and Blue Ridge Blvd.



This home features beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, along with upgraded laminate hardwood in the kitchen and bath.



The kitchen has received a full renovation with new cabinetry, countertops, backsplash, and stainless steel appliances! The bathroom has also been upgraded with new tile, vanity, and fixtures as well!



Don't miss out on this great opportunity, schedule your Rently tour today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.