All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8433 Park Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8433 Park Avenue
Last updated June 6 2020 at 4:00 AM

8433 Park Avenue

8433 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8433 Park Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath bungalow home. This home features a nice size eat-in kitchen and a cozy living room. The home has been freshly painted inside and out, lots of space in the finished basement that can be use for an office, play area, entertainment or storage. Kitchen cabinets and flooring have all been remodeled. This beautiful house is ready for you to turn it into a home! For more info and showing please call today at (816) 905-6252 or apply online at www.nalamanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8433 Park Avenue have any available units?
8433 Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8433 Park Avenue have?
Some of 8433 Park Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8433 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8433 Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8433 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8433 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 8433 Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 8433 Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8433 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8433 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8433 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 8433 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8433 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8433 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8433 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8433 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookside51
5100 Oak St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Market Station
240 W 2nd St
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St
Kansas City, MO 64116
Cleopatra
3425 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr
Kansas City, MO 64152

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary