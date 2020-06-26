8433 Park Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath bungalow home. This home features a nice size eat-in kitchen and a cozy living room. The home has been freshly painted inside and out, lots of space in the finished basement that can be use for an office, play area, entertainment or storage. Kitchen cabinets and flooring have all been remodeled. This beautiful house is ready for you to turn it into a home! For more info and showing please call today at (816) 905-6252 or apply online at www.nalamanagement.com