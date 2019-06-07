8432 North East 109th Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool garage

Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse. NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Video walk through link: https://youtu.be/j9nAn0gT82Q This beautiful 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home is available NOW! Amazing open floor plan with fireplace in the main living room. The kitchen has stainless appliances, white cabinets and includes a pantry. The large master suite has a walk-in closet and boasts a double vanity in the attached bathroom. There is plenty of storage space in the partially finished basement. There is a two car garage and access to a community pool. There is also a great yard with a deck and pets are allowed with owner approval and additional deposit. To qualify you should make 3 times the rent in monthly income, have reasonable credit and good rental history. There is a $45 application fee for each person 18 or over that will live in the home. The deposit is equal to one months rent and there is a one-time $150 administrative fee. This home does not accept housing vouchers or Section 8. Don't miss out on your chance to call this place home! Call 816-266-4935 or email to schedule a showing today!