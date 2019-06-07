All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8432 North East 109th Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8432 North East 109th Plaza
Last updated April 18 2020 at 7:35 PM

8432 North East 109th Plaza

8432 NE 109th Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8432 NE 109th Pl, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse. NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Video walk through link: https://youtu.be/j9nAn0gT82Q This beautiful 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home is available NOW! Amazing open floor plan with fireplace in the main living room. The kitchen has stainless appliances, white cabinets and includes a pantry. The large master suite has a walk-in closet and boasts a double vanity in the attached bathroom. There is plenty of storage space in the partially finished basement. There is a two car garage and access to a community pool. There is also a great yard with a deck and pets are allowed with owner approval and additional deposit. To qualify you should make 3 times the rent in monthly income, have reasonable credit and good rental history. There is a $45 application fee for each person 18 or over that will live in the home. The deposit is equal to one months rent and there is a one-time $150 administrative fee. This home does not accept housing vouchers or Section 8. Don't miss out on your chance to call this place home! Call 816-266-4935 or email to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8432 North East 109th Plaza have any available units?
8432 North East 109th Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8432 North East 109th Plaza have?
Some of 8432 North East 109th Plaza's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8432 North East 109th Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
8432 North East 109th Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8432 North East 109th Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 8432 North East 109th Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 8432 North East 109th Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 8432 North East 109th Plaza offers parking.
Does 8432 North East 109th Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8432 North East 109th Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8432 North East 109th Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 8432 North East 109th Plaza has a pool.
Does 8432 North East 109th Plaza have accessible units?
No, 8432 North East 109th Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 8432 North East 109th Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 8432 North East 109th Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64131
4314 Warwick Boulevard
4314 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Barrewoods
2900 NE Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64156
The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments
510 E 101st St
Kansas City, MO 64170
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln
Kansas City, MO 64137
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64114

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary