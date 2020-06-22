All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8418 North Tracy Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8418 North Tracy Avenue

8418 North Tracy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8418 North Tracy Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64155
Gashland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,582 sf home is located in Kansas City, MO. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8418 North Tracy Avenue have any available units?
8418 North Tracy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8418 North Tracy Avenue have?
Some of 8418 North Tracy Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8418 North Tracy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8418 North Tracy Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8418 North Tracy Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8418 North Tracy Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8418 North Tracy Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8418 North Tracy Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8418 North Tracy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8418 North Tracy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8418 North Tracy Avenue have a pool?
No, 8418 North Tracy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8418 North Tracy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8418 North Tracy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8418 North Tracy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8418 North Tracy Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
