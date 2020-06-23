All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8416 Olive St

8416 Olive Street · No Longer Available
Location

8416 Olive Street, Kansas City, MO 64132
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8416 Olive St. Kansas City, MO 64132
Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.??

3BR / 1Ba available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking

Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath house for rent in Independence. Available immediately for $695.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.

Major qualifications necessary are.

-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history
-Favorable credit

Please call for more info.

(RLNE4695826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8416 Olive St have any available units?
8416 Olive St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8416 Olive St have?
Some of 8416 Olive St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8416 Olive St currently offering any rent specials?
8416 Olive St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8416 Olive St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8416 Olive St is pet friendly.
Does 8416 Olive St offer parking?
Yes, 8416 Olive St offers parking.
Does 8416 Olive St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8416 Olive St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8416 Olive St have a pool?
No, 8416 Olive St does not have a pool.
Does 8416 Olive St have accessible units?
No, 8416 Olive St does not have accessible units.
Does 8416 Olive St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8416 Olive St does not have units with dishwashers.
