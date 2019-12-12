8412 Central Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dogs allowed garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful Waldo home with easy access to nightlife and dining!

Quiet block with mature trees and local owner!

Beautiful vaulted ceiling with an open kitchen and living room space. Fresh, white cabinets, new granite and SS appliances!

New windows throughout, new carpet too!

1 car attached garage with W/D hookups. A new full-sized washer & dryer can be provided for you!

Extra wide driveway for additional vehicles!

Central heat and AC.

Large yard space adjacent to home!

Small dogs considered. No cats, please.