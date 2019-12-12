All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 3 2019 at 11:50 PM

8412 Central Street

8412 Central Street · No Longer Available
Location

8412 Central Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful Waldo home with easy access to nightlife and dining!
Quiet block with mature trees and local owner!
Beautiful vaulted ceiling with an open kitchen and living room space. Fresh, white cabinets, new granite and SS appliances!
New windows throughout, new carpet too!
1 car attached garage with W/D hookups. A new full-sized washer & dryer can be provided for you!
Extra wide driveway for additional vehicles!
Central heat and AC.
Large yard space adjacent to home!
Small dogs considered. No cats, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8412 Central Street have any available units?
8412 Central Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8412 Central Street have?
Some of 8412 Central Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8412 Central Street currently offering any rent specials?
8412 Central Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8412 Central Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8412 Central Street is pet friendly.
Does 8412 Central Street offer parking?
Yes, 8412 Central Street offers parking.
Does 8412 Central Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8412 Central Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8412 Central Street have a pool?
No, 8412 Central Street does not have a pool.
Does 8412 Central Street have accessible units?
No, 8412 Central Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8412 Central Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8412 Central Street does not have units with dishwashers.
