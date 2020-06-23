All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:10 AM

8404 Central Street

8404 Central Street · No Longer Available
Location

8404 Central Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Check out your new 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a quiet and mature block in Waldo!
Home is freshly refinished with original hardwood floors and new windows throughout!
Opened up kitchen features a large open counter for all the entertainment!
Kitchen boasts white shaker cabinets, white and gray granite, Stainless Steel appliances!
Kitchen is fully equipped with Refrigerator, Oven/Range, Microwave, and Dishwasher!
1 car attached garage to keep your vehicle safely tucked away from the elements!
Garage is newly sealed and painted for tons of storage.
Mudroom with Full-size washer/dryer off the kitchen, going out to your backyard with newly poured patio to enjoy some privacy.
Updated plumbing and electrical throughout home!
Sliding door off back bedroom also leads to backyard patio.
New bath and kitchen with white subway tile and modern finishes.
Strictly no pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8404 Central Street have any available units?
8404 Central Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8404 Central Street have?
Some of 8404 Central Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8404 Central Street currently offering any rent specials?
8404 Central Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8404 Central Street pet-friendly?
No, 8404 Central Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 8404 Central Street offer parking?
Yes, 8404 Central Street does offer parking.
Does 8404 Central Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8404 Central Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8404 Central Street have a pool?
No, 8404 Central Street does not have a pool.
Does 8404 Central Street have accessible units?
No, 8404 Central Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8404 Central Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8404 Central Street has units with dishwashers.
