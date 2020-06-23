8404 Central Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Check out your new 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a quiet and mature block in Waldo!

Home is freshly refinished with original hardwood floors and new windows throughout!

Opened up kitchen features a large open counter for all the entertainment!

Kitchen boasts white shaker cabinets, white and gray granite, Stainless Steel appliances!

Kitchen is fully equipped with Refrigerator, Oven/Range, Microwave, and Dishwasher!

1 car attached garage to keep your vehicle safely tucked away from the elements!

Garage is newly sealed and painted for tons of storage.

Mudroom with Full-size washer/dryer off the kitchen, going out to your backyard with newly poured patio to enjoy some privacy.

Updated plumbing and electrical throughout home!

Sliding door off back bedroom also leads to backyard patio.

New bath and kitchen with white subway tile and modern finishes.

Strictly no pets please.