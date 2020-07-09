Rent Calculator
Last updated February 13 2020 at 6:11 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8324 Boone Blvd
8324 Boone Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
8324 Boone Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Finished basement, Garage, and Fenced back yard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8324 Boone Blvd have any available units?
8324 Boone Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8324 Boone Blvd have?
Some of 8324 Boone Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8324 Boone Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
8324 Boone Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8324 Boone Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 8324 Boone Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 8324 Boone Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 8324 Boone Blvd offers parking.
Does 8324 Boone Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8324 Boone Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8324 Boone Blvd have a pool?
No, 8324 Boone Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 8324 Boone Blvd have accessible units?
No, 8324 Boone Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 8324 Boone Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8324 Boone Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
