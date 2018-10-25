Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8309 Brooklyn Ave
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM
1 of 1
8309 Brooklyn Ave
8309 Brooklyn Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8309 Brooklyn Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
-
(RLNE3458329)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8309 Brooklyn Ave have any available units?
8309 Brooklyn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8309 Brooklyn Ave have?
Some of 8309 Brooklyn Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 8309 Brooklyn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8309 Brooklyn Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8309 Brooklyn Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8309 Brooklyn Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8309 Brooklyn Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8309 Brooklyn Ave does offer parking.
Does 8309 Brooklyn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8309 Brooklyn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8309 Brooklyn Ave have a pool?
No, 8309 Brooklyn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8309 Brooklyn Ave have accessible units?
No, 8309 Brooklyn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8309 Brooklyn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8309 Brooklyn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Prairie Village, KS
