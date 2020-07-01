All apartments in Kansas City
8305 East 92nd Terrace
8305 East 92nd Terrace

8305 East 92nd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8305 East 92nd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8305 East 92nd Terrace have any available units?
8305 East 92nd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8305 East 92nd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8305 East 92nd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8305 East 92nd Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8305 East 92nd Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8305 East 92nd Terrace offer parking?
No, 8305 East 92nd Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 8305 East 92nd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8305 East 92nd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8305 East 92nd Terrace have a pool?
No, 8305 East 92nd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8305 East 92nd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8305 East 92nd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8305 East 92nd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8305 East 92nd Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8305 East 92nd Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 8305 East 92nd Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

