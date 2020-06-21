All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8301 E. 55th Street

8301 East 55th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8301 East 55th Street, Kansas City, MO 64129
Coachlight Square

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bed, 2 bath South KC! - Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net.

Eastwood Hills Elementary
Raytown Middle
Raytown Sr. High

Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE3053244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8301 E. 55th Street have any available units?
8301 E. 55th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8301 E. 55th Street have?
Some of 8301 E. 55th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8301 E. 55th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8301 E. 55th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8301 E. 55th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8301 E. 55th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8301 E. 55th Street offer parking?
Yes, 8301 E. 55th Street does offer parking.
Does 8301 E. 55th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8301 E. 55th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8301 E. 55th Street have a pool?
No, 8301 E. 55th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8301 E. 55th Street have accessible units?
No, 8301 E. 55th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8301 E. 55th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8301 E. 55th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
