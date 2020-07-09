All apartments in Kansas City
8245 Flora Ave

8245 Flora Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8245 Flora Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1,088 Sq ft property was built in 1951 has 4 bedrooms and 2 Full bathrooms. Awesome Hardwood Floors, Deck on front of house. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Finished basement, tile backsplash in kitchen. New Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8. Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team~Michael 816-872-2350

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8245 Flora Ave have any available units?
8245 Flora Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8245 Flora Ave have?
Some of 8245 Flora Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8245 Flora Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8245 Flora Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8245 Flora Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8245 Flora Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8245 Flora Ave offer parking?
No, 8245 Flora Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8245 Flora Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8245 Flora Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8245 Flora Ave have a pool?
No, 8245 Flora Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8245 Flora Ave have accessible units?
No, 8245 Flora Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8245 Flora Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8245 Flora Ave has units with dishwashers.

