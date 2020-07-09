8245 Flora Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 1,088 Sq ft property was built in 1951 has 4 bedrooms and 2 Full bathrooms. Awesome Hardwood Floors, Deck on front of house. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Finished basement, tile backsplash in kitchen. New Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8. Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team~Michael 816-872-2350