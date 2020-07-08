All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8204 E 117th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8204 E 117th St
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:55 AM

8204 E 117th St

8204 East 117th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8204 East 117th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Kirkside

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy home located in Kansas City. This home features hardwood floors through out, large fenced in backyard and 1 car garage. Appliances include fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Key Realty Group does not advertise on Craigslist.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8204 E 117th St have any available units?
8204 E 117th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8204 E 117th St have?
Some of 8204 E 117th St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8204 E 117th St currently offering any rent specials?
8204 E 117th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8204 E 117th St pet-friendly?
No, 8204 E 117th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 8204 E 117th St offer parking?
Yes, 8204 E 117th St offers parking.
Does 8204 E 117th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8204 E 117th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8204 E 117th St have a pool?
No, 8204 E 117th St does not have a pool.
Does 8204 E 117th St have accessible units?
No, 8204 E 117th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8204 E 117th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8204 E 117th St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falcon Falls
6943 N Bedford Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd
Kansas City, MO 64134
The Hamilton
701 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln
Kansas City, MO 64129
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64112

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary