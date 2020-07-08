8204 East 117th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134 Kirkside
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy home located in Kansas City. This home features hardwood floors through out, large fenced in backyard and 1 car garage. Appliances include fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Key Realty Group does not advertise on Craigslist.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8204 E 117th St have any available units?
8204 E 117th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.