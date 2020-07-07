All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8160 NE San Rafael Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8160 NE San Rafael Drive
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

8160 NE San Rafael Drive

8160 Northeast San Rafael Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8160 Northeast San Rafael Drive, Kansas City, MO 64119
Gracemor-randolph Corners

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
8160 NE San Rafael Drive Available 05/15/20 AVAILABLE 5/15! Newly Rehabbed 3BD/1BTH - Pardon our dust as we make this house into your next home! Check out this newly rehabbed Northland property for rent! Fresh paint, wood-like floors throughout, and ready for move in soon. Neighborhood in a popular area of Claycomo close to shopping, restaurants, and highway access! Great back deck and backyard. Get it before it's gone!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE5746719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8160 NE San Rafael Drive have any available units?
8160 NE San Rafael Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8160 NE San Rafael Drive have?
Some of 8160 NE San Rafael Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8160 NE San Rafael Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8160 NE San Rafael Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8160 NE San Rafael Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8160 NE San Rafael Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8160 NE San Rafael Drive offer parking?
No, 8160 NE San Rafael Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8160 NE San Rafael Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8160 NE San Rafael Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8160 NE San Rafael Drive have a pool?
No, 8160 NE San Rafael Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8160 NE San Rafael Drive have accessible units?
No, 8160 NE San Rafael Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8160 NE San Rafael Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8160 NE San Rafael Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64131
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Interstate
12 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd
Kansas City, MO 64117
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St
Kansas City, MO 64106
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110
Gillham House
3411 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln
Kansas City, MO 64129

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary