All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 815 East 42nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
815 East 42nd Street
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:32 PM

815 East 42nd Street

815 East 42nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

815 East 42nd Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
South Hyde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come check out The Hawkins apartments for rent in South Hyde Park Kansas City, MO

These beautiful, recently renovated one bedroom apartments include a washer/dryer in unit, custom kitchen cabinets, new granite counters, hardwood floors, ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms, new double pane windows, ceiling fans, and extra storage in basement. Vintage 6-plex building located in historic Hyde Park in Midtown Kansas City – near Westport, The Plaza, Downtown KC, KU Med, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, UMKC, and Rockhurst University!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 East 42nd Street have any available units?
815 East 42nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 East 42nd Street have?
Some of 815 East 42nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 East 42nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
815 East 42nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 East 42nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 East 42nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 815 East 42nd Street offer parking?
No, 815 East 42nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 815 East 42nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 815 East 42nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 East 42nd Street have a pool?
No, 815 East 42nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 815 East 42nd Street have accessible units?
No, 815 East 42nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 815 East 42nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 East 42nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave
Kansas City, MO 64119
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
Columbus Park Lofts
550 E 5th St.
Kansas City, MO 64106
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64114
The Acme Apartments
3200 Gillham Road
Kansas City, MO 64109
Gillham House
3411 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary