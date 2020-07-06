815 East 42nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come check out The Hawkins apartments for rent in South Hyde Park Kansas City, MO



These beautiful, recently renovated one bedroom apartments include a washer/dryer in unit, custom kitchen cabinets, new granite counters, hardwood floors, ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms, new double pane windows, ceiling fans, and extra storage in basement. Vintage 6-plex building located in historic Hyde Park in Midtown Kansas City – near Westport, The Plaza, Downtown KC, KU Med, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, UMKC, and Rockhurst University!

Contact us to schedule a showing.