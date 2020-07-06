815 East 42nd Street

Amenities
Come check out The Hawkins apartments for rent in South Hyde Park Kansas City, MO
These beautiful, recently renovated one bedroom apartments include a washer/dryer in unit, custom kitchen cabinets, new granite counters, hardwood floors, ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms, new double pane windows, ceiling fans, and extra storage in basement. Vintage 6-plex building located in historic Hyde Park in Midtown Kansas City – near Westport, The Plaza, Downtown KC, KU Med, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, UMKC, and Rockhurst University!
Contact us to schedule a showing.