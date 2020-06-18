8141 Walnut Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great house located in the heart of Waldo on a great street. Large open floor plan with dining room and big bonus room. Large kitchen with mud room. Full basement, Attached garage. Big fenced yard. Huge deck. Freshly painted with gleaming hardwood floors.

Great house located in the heart of Waldo on a great street. Large open floor plan with dining room and big bonus room. Large kitchen with mud room. Full basement, Attached garage. Big fenced yard. Huge deck. Freshly painted with gleaming hardwood floors.