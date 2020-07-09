Rent Calculator
814 E 43rd St.
814 E 43rd St.
814 East 43rd Street
Location
814 East 43rd Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
South Hyde Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2e3a477070 ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 814 E 43rd St. have any available units?
814 E 43rd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 814 E 43rd St. currently offering any rent specials?
814 E 43rd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 E 43rd St. pet-friendly?
No, 814 E 43rd St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 814 E 43rd St. offer parking?
No, 814 E 43rd St. does not offer parking.
Does 814 E 43rd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 E 43rd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 E 43rd St. have a pool?
No, 814 E 43rd St. does not have a pool.
Does 814 E 43rd St. have accessible units?
No, 814 E 43rd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 814 E 43rd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 E 43rd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 814 E 43rd St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 814 E 43rd St. has units with air conditioning.
