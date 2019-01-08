All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated December 17 2019 at 12:06 AM

8137 Northeast San Raphael Drive

8137 Northeast San Raphael Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8137 Northeast San Raphael Drive, Kansas City, MO 64119
Gracemor-randolph Corners

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You're going to want to check out this beautifully newly renovated 3 bed 2 bath house.

This beautiful home is now ready for new tenants. It features stunning hardwood floors and new carpet in the bedrooms. The newly renovated kitchen offers new granite countertops, a new subway tile backsplash, and new cupboards. The home also features two newly refurbished bathrooms and a large finished basement with plenty of storage room and perfect for another living space. The spacious fenced-in backyard is another feature of this home. The backyard also offers a large bonus utility shed.

This house is in a great location in northern Kansas City right off of 435 hwy and surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:  
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/) 
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only) 
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8137 Northeast San Raphael Drive have any available units?
8137 Northeast San Raphael Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8137 Northeast San Raphael Drive have?
Some of 8137 Northeast San Raphael Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8137 Northeast San Raphael Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8137 Northeast San Raphael Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8137 Northeast San Raphael Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8137 Northeast San Raphael Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8137 Northeast San Raphael Drive offer parking?
No, 8137 Northeast San Raphael Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8137 Northeast San Raphael Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8137 Northeast San Raphael Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8137 Northeast San Raphael Drive have a pool?
No, 8137 Northeast San Raphael Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8137 Northeast San Raphael Drive have accessible units?
No, 8137 Northeast San Raphael Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8137 Northeast San Raphael Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8137 Northeast San Raphael Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

