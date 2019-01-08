8137 Northeast San Raphael Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated carpet

You're going to want to check out this beautifully newly renovated 3 bed 2 bath house.



This beautiful home is now ready for new tenants. It features stunning hardwood floors and new carpet in the bedrooms. The newly renovated kitchen offers new granite countertops, a new subway tile backsplash, and new cupboards. The home also features two newly refurbished bathrooms and a large finished basement with plenty of storage room and perfect for another living space. The spacious fenced-in backyard is another feature of this home. The backyard also offers a large bonus utility shed.



This house is in a great location in northern Kansas City right off of 435 hwy and surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.