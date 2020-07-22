8137 NE San Rafael Dr.

Amenities
Beautiful Renovated 3 Bed 2 Bath - You're going to want to check out this beautifully newly renovated 3 bed 2 bath house.
This beautiful home is now ready for new tenants. It features stunning hardwood floors and new carpet in the bedrooms. The newly renovated kitchen offers new granite countertops, a new subway tile backsplash, and new cupboards. The home also features two newly refurbished bathrooms and a large finished basement with plenty of storage room and perfect for another living space. The spacious fenced-in backyard is another feature of this home. The backyard also offers a large bonus utility shed.
This house is in a great location in northern Kansas City right off of 435 hwy and surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!
Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)
*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
