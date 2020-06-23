All apartments in Kansas City
8121 East 100th Terrace Court
8121 East 100th Terrace Court

8121 E 100th Terrace Ct · No Longer Available
Location

8121 E 100th Terrace Ct, Kansas City, MO 64134
Bannister Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN BEFORE FEBRUARY 8TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!/n/nThis 3BD/2BTH duplex is newly renovated by Conrex. Multiple levels with all new flooring throughout. Kitchen features all brand new stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Master bedroom is HUGE! Schedule a self guided tour and Apply now!

Got questions? Interested in other Conrex homes in the KC area? Give us a call 816-491-2780, email rentkasascity@con-rex.com, or visit our website www.rentconrex.com

Pets not permitted:
Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid

Refundable pet deposit of $250 for the first pet and $100 for each additional pet. 3 pet maximum. Also $25 a month in pet rent per month and an additional $10 for each additional pet. Pet rent is nonrefundable.

Renters insurance will be required.

EVERYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST APPLY!

Please visit https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/ to see our Rental Criteria

Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8.

**NOTE: Beware of online scams! Conrex does not do appointment showings with an agent. All of our homes are shown via the Rently personal showing option. If someone is offering to show you this home, that is a scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, so if you have seen this or any other Conrex home on Craigslist, that is a scam. Also, if you are ever asked to contact any phone number other than 816-491-2780 in regards to a Conrex home, that is a scam.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

