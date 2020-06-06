8115 NW 79th Pl, Kansas City, MO 64152 Park Forest
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
This BRAND NEW 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Park Hill School District is available NOW! Home features granite counters, hardwood flooring, stainless appliances and an extra deep garage. Contact us today for your private showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8115 Northwest 79th Place have any available units?
8115 Northwest 79th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.