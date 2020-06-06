All apartments in Kansas City
8115 Northwest 79th Place
8115 Northwest 79th Place

8115 NW 79th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

8115 NW 79th Pl, Kansas City, MO 64152
Park Forest

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This BRAND NEW 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Park Hill School District is available NOW! Home features granite counters, hardwood flooring, stainless appliances and an extra deep garage. Contact us today for your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8115 Northwest 79th Place have any available units?
8115 Northwest 79th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8115 Northwest 79th Place have?
Some of 8115 Northwest 79th Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8115 Northwest 79th Place currently offering any rent specials?
8115 Northwest 79th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8115 Northwest 79th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8115 Northwest 79th Place is pet friendly.
Does 8115 Northwest 79th Place offer parking?
Yes, 8115 Northwest 79th Place offers parking.
Does 8115 Northwest 79th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8115 Northwest 79th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8115 Northwest 79th Place have a pool?
No, 8115 Northwest 79th Place does not have a pool.
Does 8115 Northwest 79th Place have accessible units?
No, 8115 Northwest 79th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8115 Northwest 79th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8115 Northwest 79th Place has units with dishwashers.
