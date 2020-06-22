All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8110 Wayne Avenue

8110 Wayne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8110 Wayne Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come and enjoy this cozy 2 BR 1 BA home that has been updated. NO SECTION 8 ALLOWED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8110 Wayne Avenue have any available units?
8110 Wayne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8110 Wayne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8110 Wayne Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8110 Wayne Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8110 Wayne Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 8110 Wayne Avenue offer parking?
No, 8110 Wayne Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8110 Wayne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8110 Wayne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8110 Wayne Avenue have a pool?
No, 8110 Wayne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8110 Wayne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8110 Wayne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8110 Wayne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8110 Wayne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8110 Wayne Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8110 Wayne Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd
Kansas City, MO 64134
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64106
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
Brownhardt
801 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Kenwood
615 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
3408 Gillham
3408 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd
Kansas City, MO 64116

