Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8110 Wayne Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8110 Wayne Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8110 Wayne Avenue
8110 Wayne Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
8110 Wayne Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come and enjoy this cozy 2 BR 1 BA home that has been updated. NO SECTION 8 ALLOWED
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8110 Wayne Avenue have any available units?
8110 Wayne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 8110 Wayne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8110 Wayne Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8110 Wayne Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8110 Wayne Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 8110 Wayne Avenue offer parking?
No, 8110 Wayne Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8110 Wayne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8110 Wayne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8110 Wayne Avenue have a pool?
No, 8110 Wayne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8110 Wayne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8110 Wayne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8110 Wayne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8110 Wayne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8110 Wayne Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8110 Wayne Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd
Kansas City, MO 64134
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64106
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
Brownhardt
801 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Kenwood
615 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
3408 Gillham
3408 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd
Kansas City, MO 64116
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary