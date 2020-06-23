8107 E. 91st Terr

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b2c60a00b5 ----
Lovely recently updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. Features fully equipped kitchen, spacious rooms and closets, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!
1 1/2 Bath
1 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Washer/Dryer Hookups