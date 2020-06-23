All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8107 E. 91st Terr

8107 East 91st Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8107 East 91st Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b2c60a00b5 ----
Lovely recently updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. Features fully equipped kitchen, spacious rooms and closets, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

1 1/2 Bath
1 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8107 E. 91st Terr have any available units?
8107 E. 91st Terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8107 E. 91st Terr have?
Some of 8107 E. 91st Terr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8107 E. 91st Terr currently offering any rent specials?
8107 E. 91st Terr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8107 E. 91st Terr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8107 E. 91st Terr is pet friendly.
Does 8107 E. 91st Terr offer parking?
Yes, 8107 E. 91st Terr does offer parking.
Does 8107 E. 91st Terr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8107 E. 91st Terr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8107 E. 91st Terr have a pool?
No, 8107 E. 91st Terr does not have a pool.
Does 8107 E. 91st Terr have accessible units?
No, 8107 E. 91st Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 8107 E. 91st Terr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8107 E. 91st Terr does not have units with dishwashers.
